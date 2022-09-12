ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Many of us started new projects around the house during the pandemic, but Jason Davis took it a step further. Everyone in the El Dorado neighborhood knows the Davis home well near Comanche and Juan Tabo in northeast Albuquerque.

His son’s love for Geology class quickly spread throughout the family, and 18 months later, turned into some unique decorations. “You build a wall here, knock that down, and I don’t know. It’s just kind of a hobby. It’s something I have enjoyed doing.”

Davis doesn’t have an exact number of how many rocks decorate his front yard but knows it’s in the thousands. They come in all different shapes and sizes from across New Mexico, each one with sentimental value.

“If I go on a vacation or go camping or hunting with the family, I’ll grab like two or three little ones just to kind of remember; it’s like yeah, I remember when I did that, you know what I mean, it’s kind of like a little journal type thing too.”

Davis jokes it’s his “grown-up legos” and says the display has gotten a lot of attention with people stopping by often to take pictures and ask a lot of questions. “Like the biggest thing is how do you get them to stay, are they glued? And no, I mean, they’re not. You can just kick it, knock it down, stack it back up. That’s half the fun.”

Davis says the rocks are special to him and finds stacking the rocks gives his life balance. “If I was upset or anxious about something earlier, I’ll come out and do this for what seems like 10 minutes, and then an hour or two will go buy, and it’s like, oh, I feel a lot better.”

Davis says for now, he will not be adding any more to his collection, but the decorations aren’t going anywhere. “I told my kids I wasn’t going to hunt for more, so I don’t know if it can get bigger, but it can definitely get more intricate.”