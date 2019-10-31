Palo Duro Senior Center hosts pet parade

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Dressed up pets were on parade Thursday bringing joy to some Albuquerque senior citizens.

The Palo Duro Senior Center hosted the third annual Costume Parade and Costume Contest. A total of nine dogs showed up dressed as an ice cream sundae, Captain America, a hot dog and more.

A lab named Cane won first prize dressed as “Unloading the Freight” carrying a case of Crown Royal.

“So much of the time their pets become family so you know, keeps them social, keeps them active, and not feel so isolated,” said center manager Natasha Montoya.

The event also included a special pet adoption event hosted by Animal Welfare.