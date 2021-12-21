Paleta Bar at Uptown makes $5K donation for Make-A-Wish families

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local business donated $5,000 to Make-A-Wish families. The Paleta Bar in Uptown handed over a check on Tuesday that will go to the organization’s Holiday Wish Sibling Store.

The store allows Wish kids to choose gifts for their siblings who have also been through a tough time. “We have over 140 kids waiting for their wishes to be granted right now and we gave them an opportunity to pick out a special toy this holiday season to give to each one of their siblings,” said Sara Lister, president of Make-A-Wish New Mexico.

Donations made to the Make-A-Wish New Mexico fundraising page from now until Thursday, Dec. 23 will be matched.

