ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – This group offers help to maintain the Los Alamos Nature Center, they are known as the Pajarito Environmental Education Center. The group is a non-profit that connects people to nature through indoor and outdoor exhibits and programs.

This weekend they are hosting an Earth Day festival which was include entertainment, engaging activities and food. The event will take place at Los Alamos Nature Center, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Zero Waste Team will be playing short films in the planetarium during the festival for guests to experience earth-friendly and environmental conservation or just need a quiet place to be during the festivities.

For more information visit peecnature.org.