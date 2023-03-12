ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two people have been charged for a 2021 murder. Albuquerque Police Department (APD) said his death was a robbery gone wrong.

According to APD, Jeffrey Contreras, 27, and Samantha Shull, 34, set up a man to rob him in the 8600 block of Zuni Road on February 10, 2021. They stated the pair admitted to fleeing from Roswell to Albuquerque because Contreras was wanted for a Roswell homicide that happened on February 5, 2021. On February 6, the pair arrived in Albuquerque.

Shull is accused of getting ahold of a man named Mario Delgado, Jr. on February 9, 2021. Delgado gave her his address, and she reportedly asked if it was ok to stop by on February 10.

Meanwhile, according to Shull, Contreras wanted money, and he tried to break into some vehicles. He wasn’t successful in those burglaries, though.

Authorities said the duo went to Delgado’s home, and Shull went inside. After that, Contreras is said to have knocked on the door to the home and demanded money at gunpoint when Delgado answered. Shull reportedly claimed Contreras shot at Delgado about three times, and they fled.

Police searched an Albuquerque home where Contreras was reported to have stayed at. They found a handgun and determined it was the gun that killed Delgado.

Contreras was arrested in Roswell, and his phone was seized. Records showed the phone was purchased by Contreras with Delgado’s bank card.

In February 2023, messages were retrieved and linked the pair to the murder. Emails also showed Contrera tried to sell Shull’s vehicle after the killing.

Contreras is charged with murder, armed robbery, tampering with evidence, conspiracy, and felon in possession of a firearm. He is awaiting a May trial date for the February 5, 2021, murder. For that, he’s been charged with kidnapping, armed robbery, tampering with evidence, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Shull is charged with murder, armed robbery, tampering with evidence, and conspiracy. She is currently on probation for charges from 2020.