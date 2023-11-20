ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Danielle Cordova and Bobby Lopez, accused in a 2022 murder plot, were in court Monday. Both are accused of helping with a fake drug deal that ended with the death of Anjel Verela.

Cordova pleaded guilty to one count of armed robbery with a firearm enhancement, along with other charges for previous crimes. Judge Montano sentenced Cordova to 12 years behind bars. Lopez fired his attorney in court Monday, the judge is scheduled to decide what to do next in the case later next week.