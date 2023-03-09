ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Work will be starting soon on a new mural at Expo New Mexico. Painting for the mural begins March 20 and is expected to last until April 15.

The 200-foot-long mural will be painted on the eastern wall of Expo New Mexico, along Louisiana. The project is meant to highlight Albuquerque’s ‘Vision Zero’ initiative. The design for the mural comes from team of teenagers who live in the International District.

Traffic may be impacted during the painting. Crews will close one lane of southbound Louisiana. Two bus stops in the area will also be closed.