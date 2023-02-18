ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Girl Scouts in Albuquerque have a new and improved building. It’s all thanks to a business named Mike’s Quality Painting.

The Girl Scouts won the company’s ‘Paint it Forward’ award.

Painters came out and did $10,000 dollars worth of painting services at the Girl Scouts’ facility in northwest Albuquerque.

The Girl Scouts said, as a nonprofit, they probably wouldn’t be able to do all the painting upgrades at once and are thankful for the community’s help.

“Part of what we’re doing for Girl Scouts, we wanted to make this more inviting to the girls, to have a place to come and enjoy all the activities that they do here, so it’s very exciting. This is amazing what Mike’s Painting has done,” said Administration and Operations Director Annette Lefebre.

This is the fifth annual ‘Paint it Forward,’ and the girls weren’t at the building during the painting Saturday. They were at stores and businesses as it was the first day their famous Girl Scout cookies go on sale.