Paint for Peace murals showing downtown

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A coalition of local artists is inviting the public to check out the new murals downtown, with a socially-distanced celebration.

The Paint For Peace art show is showcasing the murals now gracing the boarded-up businesses along Central. Some of those businesses were damaged during the riot a few weeks ago, while others put up the boards as a precaution. That’s happening on Central Friday until 10 p.m.