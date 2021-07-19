‘Paint for Peace 505’ aims to beautify downtown Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local group is hoping its work will make downtown Albuquerque’s alleyways safer. Paint for Peace 505 cleaned downtown alleys this past weekend ahead of their next big project. They plan to create art on the newly cleaned walls in downtown’s alleys.

The group says they hope to showcase artists in the city as well as Albuquerque’s art scene to visitors. “We really want to turn the downtown alleyways into something beautiful and something people from out of town can come and appreciate,” said Jessica Anderson.

About 85 artists have already provided submissions. Finalists will be selected on July 31. The group also plans to create a safe space for vendors during the art walk to showcase their art.