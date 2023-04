ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A suspicious package found in downtown albuquerque turned out to be safe.

Albuquerque Fire Rescue’s Hazmat Task Force and State Police Bomb Squad were called to the Tiwa Building near Broadway and MLK after someone came in contact with a substance on the package.

Authorities said there were no hazards detected, and the person did not need to be hospitalized.

The building was evacuated as a precaution, but those inside have since returned.