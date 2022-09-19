Albuquerque Fire Rescue extinguished a housefire near Montano and Unser Monday morning. AFR says crews responded to the fire around 2 a.m. Monday and they were met with heavy smoke coming form the garage when they arrived.

Officials say the occupants of the home were able to safely evacuate. They say crews rescued a cat and a dog from inside the home, but one of them did died. According to AFR, the occupants of the home have been displaced and are getting assistance from the Red Cross. They say the cause of the fire is unknown.