Owner of Marble Brewery on leave after domestic violence arrest

Local News

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The owner of Marble Brewery is on administrative leave following his arrest for domestic violence. Ted Rice was arrested Saturday and charged with aggravated battery against a household member. Friday, Marble Brewery released a statement saying they are taking the allegations extremely seriously and any allegation of physical assault by or against an employee is a serious violation of Marble’s policy.

