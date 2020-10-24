ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The owner of Marble Brewery is on administrative leave following his arrest for domestic violence. Ted Rice was arrested Saturday and charged with aggravated battery against a household member. Friday, Marble Brewery released a statement saying they are taking the allegations extremely seriously and any allegation of physical assault by or against an employee is a serious violation of Marble’s policy.
Owner of Marble Brewery on leave after domestic violence arrest
by: KRQE StaffPosted: / Updated: