ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Kate Gerwin, owner of Happy Accidents bar, is once again working with Netflix. The local bartender announced on her Instagram she will help debut a new pop up restaurant in Los Angeles known as “Netflix Bites.”

Gerwin appeared on the Netflix show “Drink Masters” last year and made it all the way to the shows grand finale. She became the first United States citizen and first woman to win an international bartending award when she the “Bols Around the World Bartending Competition.” Netflix Bites will premiere on June 30 and will only be open five months.