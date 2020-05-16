Owl and dog have a little ‘stare down’

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Now that people are spending more time outdoors they are getting closer to nature. This great video is from Monico Candelaria, he was walking his dog, Elliot near the bosque Friday evening, when he came across this beautiful owl.

At first, the owl didn’t know what to think, then took off right in front of Elliot where the two had a little stare down.

