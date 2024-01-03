ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – For decades, first responders say they’ve only had two places to take the unhoused when they need help in Albuquerque, jail or the emergency room. Now the city’s Gateway Center homeless shelter is looking to change that with a new drop-off service. That “no barrier” place is coming in the form of a new overnight patient receiving area at the Gateway Center on Gibson Blvd.

The city hopes it will help with overcrowding at jails and emergency rooms by better screening people’s needs. “They may not enter into the shelter here they may already be connected to another shelter that they lost contact with our goal is let’s re-connect them,” said Gilbert Ramirez, Director of Health, Housing and Homelessness.

Construction on part of the project officially wrapped up Wednesday. By the end of the month, doors are expected to be open.

The plan is to start slow, only opening hours they see the most need which is 5 p.m to 7 a.m. They will also work with ACS to get people off the streets and into specialized care. The city expects the 24-7 element of the new drop-off service to fully open in the coming months. The entire Gateway Center project the city is aiming to have done by next winter.