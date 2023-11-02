ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An overnight fire in northeast Albuquerque threatened a gas station near Menaul and Louisiana before Albuquerque Fire Rescue crews were able to extinguish the fire.

AFR responded to the fire next to the door of the building at a gas station near Louisiana and Menaul. Crews were able to quickly get the fire under control and get access to the inside of the building, stopping the fire from involving the structure. No injuries were reported. AFR says the cause of the fire is under investigation.