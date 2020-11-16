Overeaters Anonymous offers recovery help during COVID-19

Local News

WATCH: Full interview with Sarah Armstrong, managing director at Overeaters Anonymous

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Overeaters Anonymous is a community of individuals who support each other in order to recover from compulsive eating and food behaviors. OA offers a 12-step program of recovery geared toward people with compulsive eating and food behaviors including both over and under-eating.

Managing Director Sarah Armstrong highlights this 12-step program and discusses how meetings are held. An international organization, OA’s headquarters is located in Rio Rancho, New Mexico.

Anyone who wants to stop eating compulsively is welcome to join Overeaters Anonymous and there are no dues or fees for members as it is a self-supporting organization through its own contributions. Traditionally, OA has face-to-face meetings where a group will discuss the 12-steps program however, Sarah explains that over the past 10-years the organization has seen growth in its phone and virtual meetings.

Now, due to COVID-19, OA is providing even more virtual meetings in addition to podcasts and recordings of virtual workshops online. For more information on joining a meeting, visit, oa.org, or visit the Overeaters Anonymous Facebook or Instagram pages.

Latest Community News:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Erica's Monday Morning Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss