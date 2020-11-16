Overeaters Anonymous offers recovery help during COVID-19

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Overeaters Anonymous is a community of individuals who support each other in order to recover from compulsive eating and food behaviors. OA offers a 12-step program of recovery geared toward people with compulsive eating and food behaviors including both over and under-eating.

Managing Director Sarah Armstrong highlights this 12-step program and discusses how meetings are held. An international organization, OA’s headquarters is located in Rio Rancho, New Mexico.

Anyone who wants to stop eating compulsively is welcome to join Overeaters Anonymous and there are no dues or fees for members as it is a self-supporting organization through its own contributions. Traditionally, OA has face-to-face meetings where a group will discuss the 12-steps program however, Sarah explains that over the past 10-years the organization has seen growth in its phone and virtual meetings.

Now, due to COVID-19, OA is providing even more virtual meetings in addition to podcasts and recordings of virtual workshops online. For more information on joining a meeting, visit, oa.org, or visit the Overeaters Anonymous Facebook or Instagram pages.

