ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The 36th Annual Run for the Zoo happened Sunday with over 7,200 people participating in the event. People were able to do a half marathon, 10K and 5K timed, and a one-mile fun run or walk.

All the funds raised will go to the zoo for improving items, vet care equipment, education, and more. The event director says he was pleased with this year’s turnout. “Great weather, I think everybody turned out ready and excited to support their BioPark,” says event director Kent Berry. “They got their strips on and their runner gear and they are really excited to cheer on their friends and really get into the event.”

All participants received a t-shirt and free zoo admission throughout the day as long as they brought your race band.