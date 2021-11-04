Over 25 companies to participate in Albuquerque Virtual Career Fair

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –More than 25 companies are participating in the Albuquerque Virtual Career Fair next week. The event will host employers like Walmart, Exxon Mobil, and Apple.

The event takes place Monday, November 8 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Interested applicants are asked to upload their resumes after registering for the event so employers can have access to it.

Companies may start screening resumes ahead of the event and invite applicants to visit their specific chat sessions or may schedule interviews before, during, or after the event hours. To register for the career fair, visit jobfairx.com.