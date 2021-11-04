Over 25 companies to participate in Albuquerque Virtual Career Fair

Albuquerque News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –More than 25 companies are participating in the Albuquerque Virtual Career Fair next week. The event will host employers like Walmart, Exxon Mobil, and Apple.

Story Continues Below

The event takes place Monday, November 8 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Interested applicants are asked to upload their resumes after registering for the event so employers can have access to it.

Companies may start screening resumes ahead of the event and invite applicants to visit their specific chat sessions or may schedule interviews before, during, or after the event hours. To register for the career fair, visit jobfairx.com.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES