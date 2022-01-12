Over 200% capacity, Bernalillo Co. Animal Care and Resource Center continues free pet adoptions

WATCH: Full interview with Bernalillo County Outreach Manager Candace Marie Sanchez

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Animal Care and Resource Center is overcapacity. With a high volume of pets in the facility, they are looking for communities to help get these pets adopted.

BCACS reminds residents that during January they are offering free adoptions. The facility is open Thursday through Saturday from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. and appointments are required for adoption viewings on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

Those interested in adopting a pet can browse the online database of adoptable animals. You can also complete an appointment interest card.

BCACS is now accepting applications and hiring for multiple positions including animal care technicians who care for the pets at the shelter. Due to being short-handed, staff throughout the facility are currently assisting the best they can to ensure pets are not seeing any decrease in care, activities, and adoptions.

The facility is currently over 200% capacity and staff are working hard to remain open to the public.

For more information, visit bernco.gov/animal-care-services/ or visit Bernalillo County Animal and Resource Center’s Facebook page.

