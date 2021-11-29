Over 150 pets find forever homes during Black Friday adoption event

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque’s Animal Welfare Department says their Black Friday adoption event was a huge success. Over the weekend, they found permanent homes for 187 pets.

The department is currently taking donations for its Operation Silent Night event where it will collect items to help with the homeless pet population. For more information, visit cabq.gov/pets/news/operation-silent-night-collects-comfort-gifts-for-shelter-animals.

