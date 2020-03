ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque Animal Welfare Department is calling its recent pet adoption event a success.

The department reports that following its “Leap Out of the Shelter” event this past weekend, more than 150 pets now have a new home. During the two-day adoption event, residents were able to adopt any pet from the shelter for $4.

Regular adoption fees are $25 for dogs and $25 for cats.