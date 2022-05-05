ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s been a week since new speed cameras went up in Albuquerque. The cameras have already nabbed over 1,000 drivers. Those drivers are getting warnings for now. Many drivers who follow the rules of the road say they hope the cameras will make the roads safer.

“Nothing is worse than waking up in the middle of the night to the sound of cars racing. You just wait for that collision. You just know somebody could be harmed horribly,” said Peggy Sanchez-Mills, an Albuquerque driver. “I hope it will make us all feel safer when they start catching some of the people.”

The city has started with three cameras. Two are on Gibson and one is on Montgomery near Eubank. These are areas the Albuquerque Police Department calls “hotspots” for speeders. So far the city says 215 people have been cited, and an additional 800 are still waiting to receive notice. They say the reason being, is that an actual person needs to review the citations before sending written documentation to the owner of the vehicle.

Right now, speeders are issued warnings, but starting May 25 they’ll be slapped with $100 tickets. However, not everyone is on board. “I think they should have not done it and just let APD, BCSO, the state police, and the traffic enforcement the way it was meant to be. This is nothing but the ability for the city to try and make money, that’s all it is,” said Ward Pfefferle, an Albuquerque driver.

Some of the cameras are fixed to traffic poles and others are portable. The city says they hope to have 10 cameras within a year. Drivers will have to pay the $100 fine within 30 days or do community service.