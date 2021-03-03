Over 100 rabbits available for adoption at Bernalillo County Animal Care and Resource Center

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County Animal Care Services recently took possession of 169 rabbits that were surrendered by their owners. Some of the rabbits have been placed with outside animal care groups and facilities, but at this time, there are still over 100 rabbits at the Bernalillo County Animal Care and Resource Center. Bernalillo County Animal Care and Resources Outreach Manager Candace Sanchez discusses how you can adopt one today.

(image courtesy Bernalillo County Animal Care and Resources)

“What we ended up getting was a citizen call in the neighborhood indicating that there was rabbits roaming the street,” said Sanchez. “Upon arrival to the location, our officers made contact with homeowners as they could see where the rabbits were coming in and out of. The homeowners were very cooperative, they allowed us onto the site and where the officers were able to see that there was a tremendous amount of rabbits at this time not knowing how many [were] in a small caged area outside. So, upon that, they started talking to the homeowners about basically what took place and what we can do at this point to assist them.”

Bernalillo County Animal Care and Resources was then able to take the rabbits where they were looked over to see if medical treatment was needed and have since been placed up for adoption. Those interested can complete a rabbit adoption interest card online and Outreach Staff will review your request and contact you to set up an appointment date and time at the facility which can take up to two business days.

At this time the Bernalillo County Animal Care and Resource Center remains closed to the public. The facility is asking the public to be patient during this time as staff is working to cater to the animals in their care and to respond to the public’s requests.

They do offer various online services including adoption interest, spay/neuter assistance program, reclaims, and searching for a lost pet.