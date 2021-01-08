Over 1 week left of Albuquerque Botanic Garden’s holiday light evening hours

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Evening hours at the Botanic Gardens are almost over. The city was unable to host its traditional River of Lights because of the pandemic, but they do still have some holiday displays set up around the garden for visitors to enjoy until next weekend. The gardens partnered with the New Mexico BioPark Society to feature displays from their River of Lights collection. The event runs Wednesday through Sunday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. through January 17.

According to a news release, the BioPark has the following COVID-safe protocols to ensure guest and staff safety:

ABQ BioPark staff will do a deep cleaning of the facility between daytime and nighttime hours each night.

Masks will be required for all staff and visitors.

Timed ticketing will allow only 150 guests in the facility at one time.

Evening visitors will use a one-way path that requires social distancing between guests.

The ABQ BioPark is currently open to New Mexico residents only.

According to the same news release, tickets are $12 for adults and $6 for children, and all proceeds will go to the New Mexico BioPark Society to fund conservation, animal training, enrichment programs, and other special projects at the BioPark. Tickets must be purchased online ahead of time at abqbiopark.holdmyticket.com.

