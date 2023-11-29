ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Just days after chaos unfolded at the Coronado Center with a teen firing a gun outside the mall entrance, a shop inside the mall is now making light of what happened selling t-shirts with a slogan about “surviving the shooting”.

A serious situation that could have turned out a lot worse is now being made into something else. “Wow, absolutely not, I am totally outraged by that shirt,” said shopper, Sophia Chavez.

A custom t-shirt shop inside the mall is now printing these shirts saying quote, “I survived Coronado Mall Black Friday Shooting”.

The shirt went on display Sunday just two days after the shot was fired. Police say 15-year-old Isaiah Montoya shot a pistol outside the mall entrance near Boba Tea after a fight and then a chase between a group of teens through the mall.

The sound sent hundreds of shoppers running in panic. “I feel like it’s not appropriate,” said one anonymous shopper.

While no one was hurt, some say the shirt is insensitive saying it’s profiting off fear. “Selling stuff like that, that’s absolutely not okay. People have no compassion, no compassion whatsoever that is not something to joke about,” said Chavez.

“Unfortunately, there’s so many people who’ve died from shootings in the United States in the past two years so I don’t think it’s appropriate overall,” said an anonymous shopper.

The shirt is no longer on display. A t-shirt shop employee told News 13 that mall management requested the shirt be taken down. “I’m absolutely happy they took it down it should have never been put up should have never been put up it should have been put on a a screen and laid on a shirt,” said Chavez.

The shop said Wednesday afternoon they still plan on selling it. “People are still going to wear it loud and proud but that is definitely not a shirt to wear loud and proud. Do not support that company, do not support that shirt absolutely not and if you do you literally look in the mirror every day and realize you have no heart and no compassion,” said Chavez.

News 13 reached out to Coronado Center management for comment but did not hear back.