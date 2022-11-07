ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque’s city council is set to vote on a pair of hot ticket items Monday night. If passed, the first would require safe outdoor space operators to have a permit and set rules on running the sites.

The second would end the city’s Zero Fare Bus program and create a program that would require passengers to have a bus pass to ride for free. To get the pass, people would have to submit an ID and application. For everyone else, it would cost a dollar.

Councilor Klarissa Peña says the legislation would make riding the bus safer. “To kind of identify who’s riding the bus so if there are those outliers, so we can find out who they are and make sure everyone else gets to ride the bus safely,” says Peña.

Those issues are expected to be voted on Monday night.