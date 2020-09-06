Outdoor exhibit honors 100 year anniversary of Women’s Suffrage Movement

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County is honoring the 100 year anniversary of the Women’s Suffrage Movement with a unique new exhibit.

Bernalillo County Open Space along with the Town of Bernalillo Community Museum is hosting the Voters for Women: A Portrait of Persistence exhibit. Created by the Smithsonian, the outdoor exhibit is on display at the Gutierrez-Hubbell Historical House and is open from 3 p.m. to dusk and runs through November 14.

It includes a scavenger hunt that encourages hunters to find posters describing the Women’s Suffrage Movement located throughout the county.

