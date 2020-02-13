Outdoor Adventure Show kicks off at Expo New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Outdoor Adventure show kicks off this weekend in Albuquerque.

The annual hunting and fishing event opens Friday at noon at Expo New Mexico. The show features demonstrations on hunting, fishing, archery and the latest equipment for outdoor recreation.

For the second year, attendees can also win prizes at a catch and release pond. Admission is free to all licensed anglers, hunters and trappers and just $3 for the general public.

