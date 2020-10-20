Our Lady of Guapulo Christmas stamp issued

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new U.S. postage stamp featuring Our Lady of Guapulo was issued Tuesday in a virtual ceremony. The Christmas stamp shows Our Lady of Guapulo enrobed in a pyramid gown speckled with jewels and holding a scepter woven with roses and leaves. It’s based on a Peruvian painting and is a variant of Our Lady of Guadalupe.

The event included an interview with the National Hispanic Cultural Center Art Museum director. The stamp is part of the religious series released by the Postal Service every Christmas. The Postal Service has a long-standing history of celebrating the religions of the world on its stamps.

