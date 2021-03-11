Oscar Meyer Wienermobile makes an appearance in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s hard to miss as the Oscar Meyer Wienermobile is in Albuquerque. The standout 27-foot-long hot dog on wheels is traveling around the city on Thursday helping deliver Meals on Wheels.

KRQE News 13 crews caught up with the Wienermobile to see how they’re working to bring more smiles to people’s faces. “It’s just so fun showing up to someone’s house, delivering their meal, and then all of a sudden the Oscar Meyer Wienermobile is there in all of its glory. It’s always an easy way to spread some smiles,” said Tommy Derken with Oscar Meyer.

If you’d like a picture with the car, it will be at the Balloon Fiesta Park on Thursday night for the “Forest Gump” drive-in movie. On Friday, March 12 it will be in Old Town before heading back to Balloon Fiesta Park for a showing of “Tom & Jerry”.