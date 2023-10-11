ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The iconic Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is stopping in Albuquerque this week.

The 27-foot-long hot dog will be in the Duke City until Oct. 12 and will have two events at a grocery store. The Wienermobile will be at Smith’s, located at 8100 Wyoming Boulevard Northeast, on Oct. 11 and Smith’s, located at 4700 Tramway Boulevard Northeast, on Oct. 12 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Wienermobile staff will be handing out “Wienermobilia,” including the iconic Wiener Whistles, and playing games with visitors. The Wienermobile has made stops in Albuquerque in previous years.