Organizers cancel 2019 Día de los Muertos Marigold Parade in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The South Valley’s Día de los Muertos Marigold Parade won’t happen this fall. Organizers recently made the announcement that they are postponing the event for at least a year.

Organizers say the event has just gotten too big. They usually plan for about 6,000 people, but last year, almost 10,000 more showed up. That brought a number of issues to their attention, including everything from having enough bathrooms to parking.

“With those kinds of numbers, there is just a lot of concerns that we have in terms of crowd safety, traffic issues, those kinds of things,” said Sofia Martinez, organizer of the Marigold Parade.

The parade takes place the first Sunday of every November along Isleta Boulevard. There are floats decorated by different community organizations, low-riders, music, food, and art vendors.

Last year, the parade committee used a drone to estimate around 17,000 people turned out for the celebration. That’s when committee members realized they were really unprepared for that crowd size. Organizers are going to take the next year to iron out some issues, like parade location, while still keeping it in the South Valley.

“We don’t see this as an end of something,” said Santana Avila, organizer of the Marigold Parade. “We see this as a way to improve upon themselves and serve our community in a way that engages our community more.”

The Muertos y Marigolds committee also puts on art workshops that coincide with the parade. Those have also grown so big that organizers need to find new venues to have them. The dates and times for those will be announced in the coming months.