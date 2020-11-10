Organize, schedule a neighborhood waste collection to ‘Keep Burque Clean’

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Trash doesn’t always end up in trash cans which results in litter strewn across Albuquerque. If you’re seeing a build-up of trash in your area there’s something you can do about it with help from the Solid Waste Department.

Director of Solid Waste Management Matthew Whelan discusses the Keep Burque Clean campaign and how it’s bringing people together. Clean City crews are available and you can schedule a free community clean up to two times per calendar year.

Just organize people within the community to participate and the Solid Waste Department will provide gloves and trash bags for the cleanup and will also collect the waste at your designated collection point. To schedule a community clean up call 505-761-8100 or 311.

Large Item Pickup

Residents can also get assistance disposing of large items by calling 311 or going online to schedule a pickup the same day as your usual trash collection. The Solid Waste Dept. will pick up the item at no extra cost.

Convenience Centers

The department also provides drop-off facilities through three Convenience Centers and recycling drop-off sites throughout Albuquerque.

Eagle Rock Convenience Center – 6-301 Eagle Rock NE (North off I-25 & Alameda to Eagle Rock) Phone: (505) 768-3925 Open 7 days a week 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

– 6-301 Eagle Rock NE (North off I-25 & Alameda to Eagle Rock) Phone: (505) 768-3925 Open 7 days a week 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Don Reservoir Convenience Center – 117 114th SW (West of 98th off West Central Ave.) Phone: (505) 768-3920 Open 7 days a week 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. No Trailers. No tree limbs in excess of 8 ft. No recyclables accepted.

– 117 114th SW (West of 98th off West Central Ave.) Phone: (505) 768-3920 Open 7 days a week 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. No Trailers. No tree limbs in excess of 8 ft. No recyclables accepted. Montessa Park Convenience Center – 3512 Los Picaros SE (Rio Bravo West to Broadway, South to Bobby Foster Road.) Phone: (505) 768-3930 Open 7 days a week 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. No recyclables accepted.

Latest News: