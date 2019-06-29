Organizations unite to build Habitat for Humanity home

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Sandia National Labs is partnering with Habitat for Humanity to make a big difference in the community.

In total, about 200 volunteers have been working on the 1,300-square foot home on the west side for a single mother of two. Saturday, the Sandia Pride Alliance Network helped frame the second story of this duplex project near Unser and I-40.

The help from the group comes as National Pride Month is wrapping up.

“The total build takes about two months and we only build two days a week. Different organizations within Sandia get to claim a day and today, is Sandia Pride Alliance Network’s day,” said Chris LaFlauer with Sandia National Labs.

This marks the 16th Habitat/Sandia home to be built in Albuquerque.