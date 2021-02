ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - The popular Albuquerque pizza restaurant, Saggios, is apologizing following comments a customer claims a manager made. The restaurant posted on Facebook Thursday, saying while a manager was interviewing an employee, insensitive and inappropriate comments were made.

A woman previously tagged the restaurant in a Facebook post saying she was eating at the new uptown location when she overheard a manager saying things like, "You've been doing this for 15 years, your English should be better." Saggios says the manager has been placed on leave as they investigate.