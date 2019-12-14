Organization gives kids unique toys for the holidays

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local organization used their woodworking skills to give kids a chance to focus on the joys of the holidays.

Santa handed out gifts early today to dozens of kids at Cuidando Los Niños. But they’re not just any toys. They were handcrafted by the Woodworkers Association.

The Director of Cuidando Los Niños says acts like these make all the difference in the world. “Just to be a kid and not to have the stress and worry they’ve experienced before,” says Jeff Hoehn, Executive director of Cuidando Los Niños.

The Woodworkers Association made at least 1,300 toys this year.