Organization connects youth with international peers

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Global One to One is an international education organization that connects youth and emerging leaders with peers across the world, and they are making a positive impact in Albuquerque.

Founding Director Sarah Wilkinson said over the course of the school year, the peers will get the chance to communicate with a student from another country and learn about another culture and new ideas. They’ve had 18,000 students from 31 different countries participate in the program.

They’re having a virtual event on Oct. 23 to celebrate their 15th anniversary. To learn more about the organization or participate in the event, visit their website at global1to1.org.

