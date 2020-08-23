Organization aims to increase voter turnout among Black community

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Local black leaders are reaching out to the community and asking them to make their voices heard in November. The New Mexico Black Voters Collaborative announced Saturday its Freedom Summer 2020 initiative, which they say is designed to increase voter participation.

The New Mexico Black Leadership Council says it’s a three-phase approach, including outreach, education, and mobilization efforts for the general election. “The Black voter turnout rate declined for the first time in 20 years,” said Megan Bott of the New Mexico Black Leadership Council. “That 7% decline is the largest on record for Black Americans, and we cannot take a chance on low voter turnout again.”

More information on how to get involved is available on The New Mexico Black Leadership Council’s website.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resource Guide

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Connor's Sunday Morning Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss