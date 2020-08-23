Organization aims to increase voter turnout among Black community

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Local black leaders are reaching out to the community and asking them to make their voices heard in November. The New Mexico Black Voters Collaborative announced Saturday its Freedom Summer 2020 initiative, which they say is designed to increase voter participation.

The New Mexico Black Leadership Council says it’s a three-phase approach, including outreach, education, and mobilization efforts for the general election. “The Black voter turnout rate declined for the first time in 20 years,” said Megan Bott of the New Mexico Black Leadership Council. “That 7% decline is the largest on record for Black Americans, and we cannot take a chance on low voter turnout again.”

More information on how to get involved is available on The New Mexico Black Leadership Council’s website.