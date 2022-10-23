ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Being an organ donor is a selfless act. On Sunday, the community gathered to honor those who lost their lives but live on through others.

The New Mexico Donor Services hosted its Annual Donor Memorial Commemoration Sunday at the Veterans Memorial on Louisiana Boulevard. Over the last three years in New Mexico, more than 2,000 people who passed away donated either an organ, eye, or tissue to someone in need.

“It’s a really somber but uplifting celebration for us. We recognize that there’s a hole in lots of families, but because of that hole, other families are about to flourish,” said Celina Espinoza.

One organ donor can save up to eight lives, and a tissue donor can help heal up to 75 people.