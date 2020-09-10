Ordinance cracking down on dilapidated commercial buildings expands citywide

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A pilot program cracking down on run-down commercial buildings in Albuquerque will be expanded all across the city. The ordinance has been in effect in the southeast part of the city for a few years now.

Wednesday night, after seeing its success, city councilors voted to expand it citywide. The ordinance requires property owners to fix up or tear down their run-down properties or else pay the city to do it and it sets time limits for each stage of the process. The city says it has had success remediating dozens of problem properties along east Central and other commercial stretches in that area.

