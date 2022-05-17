ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A welcome surprise for zookeepers at the Albuquerque BioPark, who arrived Sunday to find one more orangutan than they were expecting. Sarah, the 38-year-old Sumatran orangutan, gave birth sometime Saturday night or early Sunday morning to a healthy baby.

The BioPark announced Sara’s pregnancy in March. One of her other offspring, Pixel, was with her during the birth. Zookeepers expect it to be a while before they can determine the sex of the baby. Mother and baby are on display with the rest of the zoo’s orangutan family.