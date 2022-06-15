ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Fires are raging in New Mexico and more are likely to come. Natural disasters wait for no one and can be deadly. That’s why it’s important for all New Mexico residents to be prepared in case of an emergency.

Dr. Michael Bergeron, Sr. medical director, primary care/family medicine with Optum New Mexico. Shares useful tips that can help prepare New Mexico residents for these events.

The main thing is people should not wait for an emergency to happen or to prepare, now is the time to plan and create an emergency kit, preferably one that’s both portable and waterproof.

When services and supplies are limited, or when you can’t get access to them, it’s important to have personal needs, prescriptions, paperwork, and power sources.

Gather enough food and water and medical supplies to last at least 72 hours

Prepare an emergency supply of prescription medications

Learn self-help and life-saving skills to use during an emergency

Prepare for power outages with backup power sources

Collect and protect important documents and medical records, and have them in an easy-to-find location that everyone in the family is aware of

For more helpful resources and tips you can go to fema.gov and ready, set, go! New Mexico.