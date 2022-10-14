ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Optum provides mental health resources to prevent suicide. According to newly released data from the CDC almost a quarter of all adults received mental health care treatment last year. New Mexico is number fourth with the highest suicide rate in the country.

New Mexico is on par with the rest of the country as far as the prevalence of reported mental health symptoms. From September 29 to October 11, 2021, 31.9% of adults in New Mexico reported symptoms of anxiety and or depressive disorder, compared to 31.6% of adults in the U.S., according to the Kaiser Family Foundation.

Researchers found differences in who was most likely to receive mental health treatment by race among adults ages 18 to 44. Stress from the pandemic is being cited as a primary cause of the uptick. Furthermore this month, the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force recommended for the first time that doctors screen all adult patients under 65 for anxiety in an effort to help prevent mental health disorders from going undetected. The same group made a similar recommendation for children and teens earlier in the year.

If you know someone who needs help with suicide dial 9-8-8.