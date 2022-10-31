ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Optum New Mexico provides tips for parents to keep their kids safe on Halloween Day. Every three minutes, a food allergy reaction sends someone to the emergency room in the U.S., and no parents of the 1 in 13 kids nationwide with food allergies or intolerances need that type of scare on Halloween.

Parents should examine the label of all candies to ensure their child’s allergen is not present. Parents should be cautioned not to allow children to eat home-baked goods received while trick-or-treating. It’s important for people who are handing out candy to also be on the lookout for any signs that kids who are trick or treating might have. The “Teal Pumpkin Project” created by the Food Allergy Research & Education (FARE) organization suggests placing a teal-colored pumpkin out front, signaling it contains allergy-friendly candy or foods and non-edible treats like small toys, glow sticks, or stickers. For more information, visit nm.optum.com.