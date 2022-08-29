ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Optum New Mexico provides information about screening for/prevention of hearing loss. The FDA recently released its final rules on over-the-counter hearing aids, paving a way for new products for adults with mild-to-moderate hearing loss.

Untreated hearing loss can lead to isolation, and it has been associated with serious conditions such as depression, anxiety, loneliness, social isolation, dementia, falls, reduced physical activity, and inability to work or travel.

Dr. Gilberto Heredia, Optum New Mexico, explained some signs of hearing loss:

Speech or other sounds seem muffled.

You have trouble hearing when you’re in a group, in a noisy area, on the phone, or when you can’t see who is talking.

You have to ask others to speak more slowly or clearly, to talk louder, or to repeat what they said.

You turn up the volume higher than other people prefer when watching TV or listening to the radio or music.

Optum New Mexico is a local physician-led, multi-specialty medical group. The group offers comprehensive health care services backed by over 20 medical and surgical specialties and nine locations throughout Albuquerque and Rio Rancho. The FDA said that starting in October, people should be able to purchase hearing aids directly from stores or online retailers without the need for a medical exam, prescription, or fitting adjustment by an audiologist. For more information visit their website.