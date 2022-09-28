ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Optum New Mexico is a local physician-led, multi-specialty medical group in the state. September is Prostate Cancer Month. According to the New Mexico Department of Health, prostate cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer for Hispanic, Caucasian, African American, and Asian men in New Mexico.

About six in ten cases of prostate cancer are diagnosed in men who are 65 or older. Aside from non-melanoma skin cancer, prostate cancer is the most common cancer among men in the U.S. and one of the leading causes of cancer death among men of all races, according to Optum New Mexico. Although the survival rate is above 96.8 %, it is important to visit your primary physician and get checked. These numbers apply only to the stage of cancer when it is first diagnosed and does not apply if later cancer spreads, grows, and or comes back after treatment.

Dr.Jaren Trost provided information on what to look for.

Common symptoms include:

Painful ejaculation

Blood in the urine or semen

Frequent urination (especially at night)

Pain in the back, hips, or pelvis that does not go away

Difficulty starting urination and weak or interrupted flow of urine

