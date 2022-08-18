ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – August is National Immunization Awareness Month. With kids going back to school and flu season approaching, Optum New Mexico says an annual flu shot is arguably the most important one you can get.

Immunizations are important not only for kids but for adults too. Many childhood immunizations can wear off over time. As people age their immune systems can also weaken and put them at higher risk for serious illness.

The CDC recommends adults 50 or older should consider the following immunizations:

Flu

Pneumonia

Shingles

Tetanus, diphtheria, and pertussis

Other immunizations that people should consider include MMR, meningococcal, hepatitis B, and chickenpox. Optum says if you are getting multiple vaccines, they can most likely be given to you in the same appointment with no ill effects

Pregnant women and people with health conditions should talk with their doctors before getting immunized. The CDC provides an adult vaccine assessment tool to help people decide which vaccines are best. For more information visit https://nm.optum.com/.