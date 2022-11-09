ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Optum New Mexico provides Annual Enrollment Period tips. During Medicare’s Annual Open Enrollment period (AEP), which runs October 15 through December 7, adults 65 and older have an opportunity to evaluate their health plan coverage and reevaluate their current health providers to ensure they are receiving the best care to promote healthy aging.

The best way to take advantage of AEP is to start with your doctor. They can evaluate the patient and see what coverage will go best with your health needs. Be sure your doctor is in your insurance plan, or if you are changing insurance, it is always good to check and makes sure they are in your new plan. Another way that can benefit the client is by talking to a licensed insurance agent that has no additional cost to clients. The best way is to think, ‘what are my needs’ look over the plans that covered them and choose from those.

For those who are caregivers to patients, the best way they can help is by remembering the enrollment periods, talking to health providers, and choosing the best plan for the patient. For more information, you can visit medicare.gov or nm.optum.com.